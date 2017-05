05/19/2017: Prison economics

What's it cost to send someone to prison? We asked University of California Irvine professor Charis Kubrin and talked with a woman about her experience with the criminal justice system after her brother was given a life sentence. Then, the Atlantic's Gillian White and the Los Angeles Times' Natalie Kitroeff look ahead to upcoming news in Long and Short. Plus, the band Phoenix takes the Marketplace Quiz.