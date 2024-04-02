Baltimore Bridge CollapseHealth and WealthMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
❗Let's close the gap: We still need your help to raise $40,000 by April 1. Donate now
Support Marketplace Tech
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Can deepfakes be used for the greater good? 
Apr 2, 2024
Lily Jamali, Kimberly Adams, and Daniel Shin

Can deepfakes be used for the greater good? 

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Tero Vesalainen/Getty Images
Marketplace's Lily Jamali and Kimberly Adams discuss video deepfakes and whether the intent behind them outweighs their overall impact.

It was an early attempt to use artificial intelligence in the 2024 presidential election: Ahead of January’s New Hampshire primary, a deepfake audio recording of President Joe Biden made it to some voters in the form of a robocall, encouraging them to save their vote.

A political consultant named Steve Kramer said he orchestrated that call to show the dangers of deepfakes. Nevertheless, it caused real confusion.

And there are a lot of deepfakes out there, including videos, that contend they are educational or parodies. Marketplace’s Lily Jamali and Kimberly Adams discuss how taking those deepfakes out of context or pushing them out in an ambiguous way can lead to misinformation and disinformation.

This conversation was part of “Marketplace Tech’s” limited series “Decoding Democracy.” You can watch the full episode here or on our YouTube channel.

More on everything we talked about

Deepfakes and the 2024 election season from “Marketplace Tech”

“Democratic operative admits to commissioning fake Biden robocall that used AI” from NBC News

“Arizona newsletter makes Kari Lake deepfake” from The Hill

“What’s More Frightening Than Kari Lake? A Deepfake Kari Lake” from Common Dreams

“Media literacy in the age of darkness” from MIT Center for Advanced Virtuality

“Deepfake Satire and the Possibilities of Synthetic Media” from Afterimage: The Journal of Media Arts and Cultural Criticism

“Detect DeepFakes: How to counteract misinformation created by AI” from MIT Media Lab

The future of this podcast starts with you.

Every day, the “Marketplace Tech” team demystifies the digital economy with stories that explore more than just Big Tech. We’re committed to covering topics that matter to you and the world around us, diving deep into how technology intersects with climate change, inequity, and disinformation.

As part of a nonprofit newsroom, we’re counting on listeners like you to keep this public service paywall-free and available to all.

Support “Marketplace Tech” in any amount today and become a partner in our mission.

The team

Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Daniel Shin Producer
Jesús Alvarado Associate Producer
Rosie Hughes Assistant Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:18 AM PDT
6:55
3:00 AM PDT
1:46
2:59 AM PDT
6:59
3:38 PM PDT
29:08
3:01 PM PDT
20:41
2:08 PM PDT
1:05
Mar 28, 2024
44:51
Fed Chair Powell: Interest rates likely won't return to "historically low levels" before the pandemic
Fed Chair Powell: Interest rates likely won't return to "historically low levels" before the pandemic
Has legislation to stop surprise medical bills worked?
Health and Wealth
Has legislation to stop surprise medical bills worked?
Baltimore's port closure could upend jobs and supply chains for months
Baltimore Bridge Collapse
Baltimore's port closure could upend jobs and supply chains for months
Rise in private school enrollments could pose a problem for public schools
Rise in private school enrollments could pose a problem for public schools