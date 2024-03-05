Election 2024Democracy in the DesertBanks in TurmoilI've Always Wondered ...

Deepfakes and the 2024 election season
Mar 5, 2024
Lily Jamali, Kimberly Adams, and Daniel Shin

Antoinette Brock/Marketplace
Marketplace's Lily Jamali and Kimberly Adams talk about how far deepfake tech has come and its potential misuse in the election cycle.

Audio deepfakes have become shockingly convincing in the last few years. A deepfake robocall impersonating President Joe Biden encouraging voters to stay home for the New Hampshire primary was one recent example of how far the technology has advanced and how high the stakes are this election season.

That’s why “Marketplace Tech” is launching a limited series called “Decoding Democracy.” Marketplace’s Lily Jamali will be joined by other Marketplace reporters, experts and researchers to discuss what election mis- and disinformation is out there, how to spot it and how it impacts our democracy.

In this first episode of “Decoding Democracy,” Marketplace senior correspondent Kimberly Adams joins Jamali to discuss how far audio deepfake technology has advanced in the last few years, how it’s being used in election-related misinformation and disinformation campaigns, and tips to protect yourself from being fooled by an audio deepfake.

More on everything we talked about

Spotting tech-driven disinformation isn’t getting easier — Marketplace Tech

FCC cracks down on AI robocall scams — Marketplace Tech

Political consultant behind fake Biden robocalls says he was trying to highlight a need for AI rules — Associated Press

Democratic operative admits to commissioning fake Biden robocall that used AI — NBC News

Know Your Source: 2024 Election Information in the Generative AI Era — Verified Voting

Deepfakes in the 2024 US Presidential Election — Hany Farid, University of California, Berkeley

Uncovering the Real Voice: How to Detect and Verify Audio Deepfakes — Medium

The future of this podcast starts with you.

Every day, the “Marketplace Tech” team demystifies the digital economy with stories that explore more than just Big Tech. We’re committed to covering topics that matter to you and the world around us, diving deep into how technology intersects with climate change, inequity, and disinformation.

As part of a nonprofit newsroom, we’re counting on listeners like you to keep this public service paywall-free and available to all.

Support “Marketplace Tech” in any amount today and become a partner in our mission.

The team

Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Daniel Shin Producer
Jesús Alvarado Associate Producer
Rosie Hughes Assistant Producer

