FCC cracks down on AI robocall scams, Meta tightens oversight of AI content and Sen. Klobuchar discusses Section 230 reform

Generative artificial intelligence again made headlines this week, especially on the regulatory front.

Meta said it will label AI-generated images posted to its platforms, which include Facebook and Instagram. The decision came after its Oversight Board criticized the company’s policy on manipulated media. Meanwhile, Sen. Amy Klobuchar recently joined our program to discuss, among other things, the possible reform or even repeal of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a law that essentially gives social media platforms legal immunity when it comes to the content their users post.

But first, on Thursday the Federal Communications Commission ruled that AI-generated robocall scams are now illegal under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act of 1991. This after thousands of New Hampshire voters got a surprise ahead of their primary election last month: a robocall deepfake of President Joe Biden asking them to save their vote for November.

Marketplace’s Lily Jamali is joined by Axios tech policy reporter Maria Curi for her take on these stories.

