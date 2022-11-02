How We SurviveThe Economic View from Buffalo NYThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Your credit cards could be overheating in a few hours
Nov 2, 2022

Your credit cards could be overheating in a few hours

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
The Fed is raising interest rates at a brisk pace, and is expected to do so again. The effects are showing. Susan Schmidt helps us parse through some new employment data. We speak to an expert about how inflation has affected the kind of holiday ads we'll be seeing.

Segments From this episode

Economic Pulse

This year, holiday ads speak to economic uncertainty

by David Brancaccio and Jarrett Dang
Nov 2, 2022
Messages focus on offering savings and a good deal, says Ad Age's Jeanine Poggi. Even if the economy slows, ad budgets may not shrink.
In the lead-up to the holidays, brands are focusing their messaging on savings and good deals for consumers.
Scott Heins via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer

