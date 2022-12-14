How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableThe Transistor at 75I've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
You know about interest rates. Ever heard of the Fed’s balance sheet?
Dec 14, 2022

You know about interest rates. Ever heard of the Fed’s balance sheet?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
The Fed is expected to raise interest rates again, but not by as much as before. Susan Schmidt explains what that could mean. Sticking with the Fed, we look into another tool it has that can affect your mortgage. The number of H-2B seasonal worker visas being offered has sharply increased.

Segments From this episode

With all eyes on interest rates, the Fed's shifting balance sheet flies under the radar

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Dec 14, 2022
The Fed's balance sheet is one of its devices that's managed to avoid the spotlight.
The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building is seen in Washington, D.C.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The U.S. is nearly doubling the number of seasonal worker H-2B visas it offers

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Dec 14, 2022
H-2Bs, temporary non-agriculture work visas for foreigners without advanced degrees, are used for jobs in landscaping, food processing and hospitality.
The industries that rely heavily on H-2B visas also have high incidences of wage theft, said Daniel Costa at the Economic Policy Institute.
Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:52 AM PST
8:06
2:37 AM PST
9:45
7:53 AM PST
1:50
Dec 13, 2022
30:37
Dec 13, 2022
29:28
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
3:00 AM PST
33:29
Inflation slows again. What now?
Inflation slows again. What now?
How a “divorce” between the Treasury and Fed helped build the modern economy
How a “divorce” between the Treasury and Fed helped build the modern economy
Can crypto restore its credibility?
Can crypto restore its credibility?
As stigma lifts around layoffs, fewer people view them as a secret "mark of shame"
As stigma lifts around layoffs, fewer people view them as a secret "mark of shame"