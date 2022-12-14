You know about interest rates. Ever heard of the Fed’s balance sheet?
The Fed is expected to raise interest rates again, but not by as much as before. Susan Schmidt explains what that could mean. Sticking with the Fed, we look into another tool it has that can affect your mortgage. The number of H-2B seasonal worker visas being offered has sharply increased.
Segments From this episode
With all eyes on interest rates, the Fed's shifting balance sheet flies under the radar
The Fed's balance sheet is one of its devices that's managed to avoid the spotlight.
The U.S. is nearly doubling the number of seasonal worker H-2B visas it offers
H-2Bs, temporary non-agriculture work visas for foreigners without advanced degrees, are used for jobs in landscaping, food processing and hospitality.
