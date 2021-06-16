Jun 16, 2021
Yep, there's a market for used plants, too
And we've got the story of one French landscape gardener who saves and sells abandoned plants. Plus, have lumber prices hit their peak? Also, awaiting new analysis from the Federal Reserve on economic recovery, inflation and interest rates. And, the U.S. and EU set aside disputes over aircraft subsidies for now to focus their attention on China.
Today, the market is saying it's not as worried about inflation. That's what Chair Powell has been saying.
We're awaiting news from the Federal Reserve about how they see higher prices for consumers and what that means for projections on interest rates in the U.S. economy. Past messaging from Fed Chair Jerome Powell has been very consistent: The Fed won't raise rates until it sees "consistent strength in the underlying economy," says Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities at Aviva Investors. Also, the Fed has been consistent in saying price increases are transitory as the economy continues to reopen. We'll see if Powell and the Fed stick to that after meeting today, "but the market isn't really expecting an increase in interest rates at this time," Schmidt says. "They're still thinking that that's going to happen, possibly in 2022, and maybe in 2023."
Lumber prices are starting to come down
Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
U.S., EU suspend subsidies dispute to focus on China
Importers on both sides of the Atlantic will save billions in retaliatory tariffs for imports.
How one French landscape gardener saves and sells abandoned plants
Some of the plants are donated, others come from nurseries and wholesalers that were going to throw them away.
