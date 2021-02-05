I've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

What regulators came up with when the met about market volatility
Feb 5, 2021

What regulators came up with when the met about market volatility

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and others say financial markets were able to handle the strain of volatile trading of GameStop and other stocks. Plus, grim numbers for the January jobs report. And, a preview of what you'll see from Super Bowl ads if you tune into the big game on Sunday.

A January jobs gain of 49,000 is at least a step in the right direction, but the story hasn't changed: COVID and efforts to contain it are hitting the economy hard

Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, said it's clear the economy "hit a wall late last year," and that's continued into the beginning of 2021. And although the Department of Labor reported a sizeable drop in the unemployment rate, down to 6.3%, that's not the full story, Low said. "Unfortunately, 400,000 people became discouraged and stopped looking for work. So if you're not looking, you don't count as unemployed. But if those people were included in the number, it would have been 6.6%, which is still much too high."
Top financial regulators, Yellen believe the market's "core infrastructure was resilient" during high-volatility trading of GameStop, other stocks

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
For Super Bowl LV ads, some brands take the bench, others ready for debut

by David Brancaccio and Erika Soderstrom
Feb 5, 2021
Super Bowl regular Budweiser will skip the big day. Companies like Robinhood and DoorDash want to boost brand awareness.
An aerial view of Raymond James Stadium ahead of Super Bowl LV on January 31, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
