What regulators came up with when the met about market volatility

A January jobs gain of 49,000 is at least a step in the right direction, but the story hasn't changed: COVID and efforts to contain it are hitting the economy hard

Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, said it's clear the economy "hit a wall late last year," and that's continued into the beginning of 2021. And although the Department of Labor reported a sizeable drop in the unemployment rate, down to 6.3%, that's not the full story, Low said. "Unfortunately, 400,000 people became discouraged and stopped looking for work. So if you're not looking, you don't count as unemployed. But if those people were included in the number, it would have been 6.6%, which is still much too high."