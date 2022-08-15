World oil prices drop as China’s growth appears to be slowing down
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Gas prices have dropped, but that hasn't led to the big bump in consumer sentiment some might have expected. We check in on the minutes from the Fed's July policy meeting. The BBC checks in on Afghanistan one year after the Taliban's seizing of control. It appears colleges still have a long way to go when it comes to dealing with small businesses owned by people of color.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant