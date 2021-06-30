Will Biden address antitrust concerns with an executive order?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
There are reports the White House could be readying a big push for more competition across the U.S. economy and limits on companies that wield a lot of power. And, a closer look at stock buybacks now that the Federal Reserve has lifted pandemic restrictions on banks that curtailed shareholder payouts.
Segments From this episode
White House reportedly looking at an executive order to direct agencies to increase industry oversight
Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Banks pump up shareholder payouts as Fed ends pandemic limits
Dividend hikes and stock buybacks are on the way.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director