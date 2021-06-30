Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...London UnboundMake Me Smart Daily

Will Biden address antitrust concerns with an executive order?
Jun 30, 2021

There are reports the White House could be readying a big push for more competition across the U.S. economy and limits on companies that wield a lot of power. And, a closer look at stock buybacks now that the Federal Reserve has lifted pandemic restrictions on banks that curtailed shareholder payouts.

Segments From this episode

White House reportedly looking at an executive order to direct agencies to increase industry oversight

Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Banks pump up shareholder payouts as Fed ends pandemic limits

by David Brancaccio , Rose Conlon and Meredith Garretson
Jun 30, 2021
Dividend hikes and stock buybacks are on the way.
Wells Fargo, for instance, is doubling its dividend and plans to buy back $18 billion in stock.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Paterson & Leo (Amperland, NY) Pinegrove

