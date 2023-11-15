Government ShutdownIsrael-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

WIC funding could be jeopardized by budget showdown
Nov 15, 2023

Brandon Bell/Getty Images
The federal food assistance program for women and children has seen a major uptick in enrollees in the past year as food prices have climbed.

Segments From this episode

NBA's in-season tournament aims to attract more — and earlier — viewers

by Savannah Maher
Nov 15, 2023
Major league sports are getting more creative at a time when just 16% of Americans follow a team "very" or "extremely" closely.
Ohio State Buckeyes mascot Brutus Buckeye pretends to sleep as the Michigan Wolverines starting lineup is announced. Turns out, most Americans are sleeping on sports too.
Jamie Sabau/Getty Images
Biden and Xi likely to discuss semiconductor dispute at APEC

by Vivienne Nunis
Nov 15, 2023
Over the past few years, the U.S. and China have engaged in a tit-for-tat trade spat over semiconductors.
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives at San Francisco International Airport for the the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation on Tuesday.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
