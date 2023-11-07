Why the U.S. retirement system is so mediocre
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Of 47 countries, the United States ranked No. 22 in a recent Mercer ranking of global retirement systems. What factors are behind the lackluster rating?
Segments From this episode
How the U.S. retirement system stacks up against the rest of the world
A recent global ranking of 47 retirement income systems puts the U.S. right in the mediocre middle at 22nd place.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC