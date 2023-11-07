Israel-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Why the U.S. retirement system is so mediocre
Nov 7, 2023

Why the U.S. retirement system is so mediocre

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Stephanie de Sakutin/AFP via Getty Images
Of 47 countries, the United States ranked No. 22 in a recent Mercer ranking of global retirement systems. What factors are behind the lackluster rating?

Segments From this episode

How the U.S. retirement system stacks up against the rest of the world

by David Brancaccio , Chris Farrell and Alex Schroeder
Nov 7, 2023
A recent global ranking of 47 retirement income systems puts the U.S. right in the mediocre middle at 22nd place.
Marketplace's senior economics contributor details findings from a new report that ranks global retirement systems.
CatLane/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:41 AM PST
1:20
7:30 AM PST
8:27
3:26 AM PST
13:58
Nov 6, 2023
11:35
Nov 6, 2023
29:35
Nov 3, 2023
18:05
Nov 1, 2023
35:14
Campus labor activism spreads to undergrads
Campus labor activism spreads to undergrads
Econ teachers want you to know that economics is all about decision making
Econ teachers want you to know that economics is all about decision making
Do the latest job numbers point to a coming recession?
Do the latest job numbers point to a coming recession?
End to some pandemic-era child care subsidies could make hiring harder
End to some pandemic-era child care subsidies could make hiring harder