Why Sports Illustrated’s buyer is keeping the print magazine around
Mar 19, 2024

Why Sports Illustrated's buyer is keeping the print magazine around

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
What's the value of a print product in the digital age?

Segments From this episode

A deal has been made. But can it pass?

by David Brancaccio

There’s news that Congressional leaders have reached a deal that would keep the government funded through September. Thing is, Congress still needs to vote on it. For more, let’s check in with Larry Adam, chief investment officer at Raymond James — which is a Marketplace underwriter.

Why Sports Illustrated's buyer is keeping the print magazine around

by Stephanie Hughes
Mar 19, 2024
Sports Illustrated has a new publisher who says it will keep producing the magazine's print editions. That could benefit the brand.
By keeping the print magazine version of Sports Illustrated around, "you're maintaining the value of that brand," said the University of San Francisco's Nola Agha.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
What Showmax can show about growth of a global audience

South African streaming service Showmax is making huge investments in original, African-made content, even while Amazon Prime scales back production investment there. We’ll hear more about the investments and projects underway. The BBC’s Aaron Akinyemi reports.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

