Why Sports Illustrated’s buyer is keeping the print magazine around
What's the value of a print product in the digital age?
Segments From this episode
A deal has been made. But can it pass?
There’s news that Congressional leaders have reached a deal that would keep the government funded through September. Thing is, Congress still needs to vote on it. For more, let’s check in with Larry Adam, chief investment officer at Raymond James — which is a Marketplace underwriter.
Sports Illustrated has a new publisher who says it will keep producing the magazine's print editions. That could benefit the brand.
What Showmax can show about growth of a global audience
South African streaming service Showmax is making huge investments in original, African-made content, even while Amazon Prime scales back production investment there. We’ll hear more about the investments and projects underway. The BBC’s Aaron Akinyemi reports.
