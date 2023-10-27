Why services inflation is so darn sticky
While demand for bigger purchases is cooling, people are still spending lots on cheaper, everyday services — like a haircut or dining out.
October can be a spooky month for stocks
Roughly half of S&P companies have reported earnings. It’s been generally good news about the past quarter but uncertainty about the path ahead.
Why services inflation is stickier than goods inflation
Goods inflation has slowed down a lot over the last year, thanks in part to higher interest rates. But the Federal Reserve is having a harder time slowing services inflation.
Hotel workers on strike in Los Angeles
Earlier this week, thousands of unionized hotel workers assembled in downtown Los Angeles to protest their wages and working arrangements. We take you to the scene of the strike.
