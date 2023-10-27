Israel-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Why services inflation is so darn sticky
Oct 27, 2023

Why services inflation is so darn sticky

Mario Tama/Getty Images
While demand for bigger purchases is cooling, people are still spending lots on cheaper, everyday services — like a haircut or dining out.

Segments From this episode

October can be a spooky month for stocks

by Nova Safo

Roughly half of S&P companies have reported earnings. It’s been generally good news about the past quarter but uncertainty about the path ahead.

Why services inflation is stickier than goods inflation

by Justin Ho
Oct 27, 2023
Goods inflation has slowed down a lot over the last year, thanks in part to higher interest rates. But the Federal Reserve is having a harder time slowing services inflation.
Services inflation has stayed high because those prices, like for a haircut, are heavily influenced by wages.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Hotel workers on strike in Los Angeles

by David Brancaccio and Erika Soderstrom

Earlier this week, thousands of unionized hotel workers assembled in downtown Los Angeles to protest their wages and working arrangements. We take you to the scene of the strike.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

