Why did so many Kenyans vote for the President elect?
Aug 16, 2022

Why did so many Kenyans vote for the President elect?

From the BBC World Service: William Ruto wants to unite his country after a narrow election victory. More than half the election commission's members have rejected the outcome and the result could be subject to a legal challenge. Plus, a year on from the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, we hear from the former central bank governor Ajmal Ahmady about the status of $7 billion in central bank assets, which are frozen in the U.S. 

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

