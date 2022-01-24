Why are lumber prices skyrocketing? The answers are in Canada.
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also today: The U.S. and China have engaged in a duel of flight cancellations. Today's markets are mostly continuing a selloff as there's plenty of uncertainty to go around.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director