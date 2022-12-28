How We SurviveThe Transistor at 75My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Why a sense of foreboding about foreclosure data isn’t necessary
Dec 28, 2022

Why a sense of foreboding about foreclosure data isn't necessary

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Foreclosures have been up, but there isn't any reason for concern yet. The BBC reports on Russia's oil ban to countries that comply with the price cap on exports. We dive more into Congress' move to help workers build up their emergency funds.

Segments From this episode

Congress moves to boost rainy day funds for workers

by Nova Safo , Chris Farrell and Erika Soderstrom
Dec 28, 2022
Included in the $1.7 trillion spending bill Congress recently passed are measures to help grow workers’ emergency savings.
Ridofranz via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

