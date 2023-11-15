Israel-Hamas WarGovernment ShutdownI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
White Christmases are nice. Retailers would prefer a green one.
Nov 15, 2023

White Christmases are nice. Retailers would prefer a green one.

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Quarterly results from major retailers could give us a preview of what holiday spending will look like.

Music from the episode

Pledge Drive Cheekface

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:38 AM PST
7:12
3:12 AM PST
11:16
3:00 AM PST
34:23
4:01 PM PST
31:34
3:37 PM PST
27:30
Nov 14, 2023
1:05
Nov 14, 2023
33:10
Dating apps struggle to compete in a saturated market
Dating apps struggle to compete in a saturated market
Ralph Nader says these CEOs got it right — ethically
Ralph Nader says these CEOs got it right — ethically
ESPN enters the competitive world of online sports gambling
ESPN enters the competitive world of online sports gambling
House GOP threatens to defund office that studies, advocates for working women
House GOP threatens to defund office that studies, advocates for working women