The Price of Paradise

When Leigh Harris and her husband Franck Avril moved into their dream home, Leigh said she felt like the luckiest person in the world. The home is in Rio Verde Foothills, Arizona, near Scottsdale in unincorporated Maricopa County. It’s a large, stucco house with high ceilings, a fireplace and 35 windows to take in the mountain views.

There was just one downside. Their home was built on a dry lot, which means there were no pipes connected to a city water supply. Nor was there a well on the property to draw from. Leigh and Franck had to depend on hauled water — guys in trucks who deliver water from Scottsdale to a huge tank beneath their house. That is, they relied on hauled water until Scottsdale cut them off as part of the city’s drought contingency plan.

Arizona law requires builders of new subdivisions in the greater Phoenix area to prove they have a 100-year supply of water. But a subdivision is defined as six or more lots. A lot of the land in Rio Verde Foothills is divided into five lots or fewer. So builders don’t have to prove they can provide that water. They’re known as wildcat developments.

This episode, we follow Leigh and Franck as they scramble to find an affordable water supply and make the most of every last drop by showering outside the home, harvesting rainwater and even changing their diet.

Leigh and Franck’s experience is an extreme version of the kind of trade-offs we all may have to consider in the future. Under the growing threats from drought, extreme heat, wildfire and floods, what are we willing to endure to keep living in the places we love? And who will have a choice?