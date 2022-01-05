Where are the Black and brown faces in the Federal Reserve system?
Also today: Susan Schmidt joins us for a markets discussion on a day when reportedly more than 800,000 jobs were added to private payrolls in December. The pandemic actually helped boost the sports collectibles market – is it poised for repeat business in 2022?
Segments From this episode
A look at the Federal Reserve's historical lack of diversity
There wasn't a Black member of the Fed's board of governors until 1966. Part of the problem: too much emphasis on Ivy League economists.
Will the sports collectibles market have another good year?
The trading card business has soared during the pandemic. In the future, innovation may help drive growth.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director