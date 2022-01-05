Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Where are the Black and brown faces in the Federal Reserve system?
Jan 5, 2022

Where are the Black and brown faces in the Federal Reserve system?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also today: Susan Schmidt joins us for a markets discussion on a day when reportedly more than 800,000 jobs were added to private payrolls in December. The pandemic actually helped boost the sports collectibles market – is it poised for repeat business in 2022? 

Segments From this episode

A look at the Federal Reserve's historical lack of diversity

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Jan 5, 2022
There wasn't a Black member of the Fed's board of governors until 1966. Part of the problem: too much emphasis on Ivy League economists.
“If you’re intentionally creating a talent pool that is nondiverse, then you’re probably going to end up with a nondiverse outcome," Georgetown Law professor Chris Brummer says. Above, the Federal Reserve building in Washington, D.C.
Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Will the sports collectibles market have another good year?

by Matt Levin
Jan 5, 2022
The trading card business has soared during the pandemic. In the future, innovation may help drive growth.
A man sells vintage baseball cards outside Yankee Stadium. The trading card industry is marketing to millennials now.
Chris McGrath via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:20 AM PST
7:52
3:50 AM PST
7:45
7:41 AM PST
1:50
Jan 4, 2022
27:38
Jan 4, 2022
34:59
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Forecasting the biggest challenges facing companies in 2022
Forecasting the biggest challenges facing companies in 2022
A look at the Federal Reserve's historical lack of diversity
A look at the Federal Reserve's historical lack of diversity
Albuquerque’s bus system starts zero-fare experiment for 2022
Albuquerque’s bus system starts zero-fare experiment for 2022
With Elizabeth Holmes convicted of fraud, what does it mean for future biotech startups like Theranos?
Marketplace Tech
With Elizabeth Holmes convicted of fraud, what does it mean for future biotech startups like Theranos?