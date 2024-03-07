Election 2024Democracy in the DesertBanks in TurmoilI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🚗 🚙 Turn your trusty old car into trustworthy journalism Learn more
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
When your barber is also your banker
Mar 7, 2024

When your barber is also your banker

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Above, a screenshot from "The Barber of Little Rock." The New Yorker
A conversation between host David Brancaccio and Arlo Washington, the focus of the documentary short "The Barber of Little Rock."

Segments From this episode

2024 Oscar-Nominated Documentary Shorts

Arlo Washington is the barber — and banker — of Little Rock

by David Brancaccio and Alex Schroeder
Mar 7, 2024
Washington's mission to bring economic justice to Arkansas is on display in the Oscar-nominated film "The Barber of Little Rock."
"If you can have a trade and a skill that's essential and needed, and you also have access to an opportunity, then you're able to create a sustainable, profitable and scalable business for yourself as an entrepreneur," Arlo Washington said. Above, a screenshot from "The Barber of Little Rock."
The New Yorker
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:23 AM PST
1:05
7:25 AM PST
8:18
3:04 AM PST
14:22
Mar 6, 2024
16:28
Mar 6, 2024
29:54
Mar 5, 2024
1:05
Feb 29, 2024
46:12
More oil, fewer rigs: how the U.S. became the world's top producer
More oil, fewer rigs: how the U.S. became the world's top producer
Household debt is up sharply, but don't worry ... yet.
Household debt is up sharply, but don't worry ... yet.
What's new in campaign ads? Asking for money to buy more ads and run them absolutely everywhere
Election 2024
What's new in campaign ads? Asking for money to buy more ads and run them absolutely everywhere
How NYT critic Morris looks at movie watching
Shelf Life
How NYT critic Morris looks at movie watching