Explaining a major health care ransomware attack
Mar 5, 2024

Explaining a major health care ransomware attack

Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
There's news this morning that UnitedHealth paid $22 million to recover systems from a ransomeware gang.

Segments From this episode

A health care cyberattack with a hefty cost

by Nova Safo

UnitedHealth has reportedly paid $22 million to recover computer systems and data hijacked by a ransomware gang. This cyberattack has caused widespread disruptions at pharmacies, hospitals and doctor’s clinics in recent weeks.

New satellite to track methane gas leaks

A satellite backed by Google and the Environmental Defense Fund, launched with the help of a SpaceX rocket, is now in orbit. The function of this new satellite is to collect data on methane emissions from the oil and gas industry.

No more clubbing? Some UK clubs close amid quieting nightlife

by Naomi Rainey
Mar 5, 2024
The United Kingdom's biggest nightclub operator has closed 17 venues, blaming slow midweek business.
The interior of the Pryzm nightclub in Leeds in September 2020. The club has since permanently closed.
Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

