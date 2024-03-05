Explaining a major health care ransomware attack
There's news this morning that UnitedHealth paid $22 million to recover systems from a ransomeware gang.
A health care cyberattack with a hefty cost
UnitedHealth has reportedly paid $22 million to recover computer systems and data hijacked by a ransomware gang. This cyberattack has caused widespread disruptions at pharmacies, hospitals and doctor’s clinics in recent weeks.
New satellite to track methane gas leaks
A satellite backed by Google and the Environmental Defense Fund, launched with the help of a SpaceX rocket, is now in orbit. The function of this new satellite is to collect data on methane emissions from the oil and gas industry.
No more clubbing? Some UK clubs close amid quieting nightlife
The United Kingdom's biggest nightclub operator has closed 17 venues, blaming slow midweek business.
