Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
When prison records stand in the way of getting work
Jun 17, 2021

When prison records stand in the way of getting work

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Despite work experience and training for people who are incarcerated, many worry about finding employment once they get out. What, then, does rehabilitation mean? Plus, in a trend reversal, more people, not fewer, signed up for unemployment benefits last week. Also, support in the Senate continues to build for a bipartisan plan to fix infrastructure. And, why we've seen so many IPOs so far this year.

Segments From this episode

Weekly unemployment claims rise snapping a 6-week streak of declines

"They rose instead of falling, and they're still running nearly double what they were pre-pandemic, which is not good," said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton. Swonk said the silver lining might be that the much of the increase was concentrated in just three states: California, Pennsylvania and Kentucky.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Group of senators working on bipartisan infrastructure plan doubles, suggesting there may enough votes for the bill to pass the Senate

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

What's behind the boom in IPOs?

by Justin Ho
Jun 17, 2021
The type of companies that have gone public this year are often in sectors that have done well during the pandemic.
According to Dealogic, the amount of money raised through IPOs in 2021 has already surpassed the total in 2020, and it's only June.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
EEC: Documentary Studies

The hidden side of the prison labor economy

by David Brancaccio and Daniel Shin
Jun 17, 2021
Prison work programs can be selective and often train people for jobs they can't actually get on the outside, according to law professor Hadar Aviram.
Firefighting is just one of the jobs done by people who are incarcerated. The chances they will get hired as firefighters after they get out of prison are low.
David McNew/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Power - Instrumental Nicholas Britell

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Retail sales are down, but what's really going on with consumer spending?
Retail sales are down, but what's really going on with consumer spending?
How could athlete sponsorships change after the French Open?
How could athlete sponsorships change after the French Open?
Why the Fed is taking longer than other central banks to ease COVID relief
COVID & Unemployment
Why the Fed is taking longer than other central banks to ease COVID relief
"The balance of power is shifting": Ritholtz on the future of work and wages
Employment
"The balance of power is shifting": Ritholtz on the future of work and wages