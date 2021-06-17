Jun 17, 2021
When prison records stand in the way of getting work
Despite work experience and training for people who are incarcerated, many worry about finding employment once they get out. What, then, does rehabilitation mean? Plus, in a trend reversal, more people, not fewer, signed up for unemployment benefits last week. Also, support in the Senate continues to build for a bipartisan plan to fix infrastructure. And, why we've seen so many IPOs so far this year.
Weekly unemployment claims rise snapping a 6-week streak of declines
"They rose instead of falling, and they're still running nearly double what they were pre-pandemic, which is not good," said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton. Swonk said the silver lining might be that the much of the increase was concentrated in just three states: California, Pennsylvania and Kentucky.
Group of senators working on bipartisan infrastructure plan doubles, suggesting there may enough votes for the bill to pass the Senate
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
What's behind the boom in IPOs?
The type of companies that have gone public this year are often in sectors that have done well during the pandemic.
The hidden side of the prison labor economy
Prison work programs can be selective and often train people for jobs they can't actually get on the outside, according to law professor Hadar Aviram.
