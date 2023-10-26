Israel-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
When it costs almost $30 a year to spend $100
Oct 26, 2023

When it costs almost $30 a year to spend $100

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Chris Hondros/Getty Images)
Average interest rates for retail credit cards have soared to nearly 29%. How did they reach those heights?

Segments From this episode

Everyone say, "Thank you, Beyoncé and Taylor"

by David Brancaccio

The U.S. economy keeps growing briskly, with Gross Domestic Product in the summer quarter clocking in at a bigger than 4.9% annual rate. If you spent money this summer, this was you at work. Diane Swonk, chief economist at the tax audit and advisory firm KPMG, joins to discuss. And yes, revenge spending-induced summer pop queen concert splurges were partially responsible.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

UAW reaches a tentative deal with Ford

by Nova Safo

Ford and the United Auto Workers have reached a tentative contract, one that the union calls the most lucrative contract in decades. It could lead to an end to the Ford part of the strike and could help frame deals with GM and Stellantis.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Interest rates for retail credit cards reach all-time high

by Kristin Schwab
Oct 26, 2023
Rates now average nearly 29%, according to Bankrate. By comparison, the typical rate for a standard Visa or Mastercard is around 21%.
iStock/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Killing in the Name Rage Against The Machine

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

6:51 AM PDT
8:07
7:48 AM PDT
1:05
3:25 AM PDT
13:26
3:00 AM PDT
1:00
Oct 26, 2023
15:37
Oct 26, 2023
29:41
Oct 25, 2023
32:13
What does a new house speaker mean for government spending?
Marketplace Morning Report
What does a new house speaker mean for government spending?
Food insecurity climbed in 2022 as pandemic aid ended
Food insecurity climbed in 2022 as pandemic aid ended
Stolen River
How We Survive
Stolen River
As the need for nursing homes grows, nurses are in short supply
As the need for nursing homes grows, nurses are in short supply