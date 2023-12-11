When investing in workers means investing in child care
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Could offering on-site child care boost worker retention? One plant in rural Tennessee seems to think so.
Segments From this episode
When parents have child care problems, companies have labor force problems
Tyson Foods is piloting an on-site child care center near its plant in Humboldt, Tennessee, to try to attract and retain workers.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC