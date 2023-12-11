Bytes: Week in ReviewFinancially InclinedThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...

When investing in workers means investing in child care
Dec 11, 2023

When investing in workers means investing in child care

Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images
Could offering on-site child care boost worker retention? One plant in rural Tennessee seems to think so.

Segments From this episode

When parents have child care problems, companies have labor force problems

by Stephanie Hughes
Dec 11, 2023
Tyson Foods is piloting an on-site child care center near its plant in Humboldt, Tennessee, to try to attract and retain workers.
At the Tyson Learning Center in Humboldt, Tennessee, parents pay an average of $1.66 per hour.
Nadezhda1906/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

