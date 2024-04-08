Health and WealthBaltimore Bridge CollapseLiving Together: The Wealth of GenerationsI've Always Wondered ...

When college costs $100,000 a year
Apr 8, 2024

Brandon Bell/Getty Images
At Vanderbilt University, some students could see a sticker price of nearly $100,000 for the upcoming school year.

Segments From this episode

Unpacking Biden's newest loan forgiveness plan

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

Blocked by courts on more sweeping plans to forgive student debt, the Joe Biden administration has been working on more limited versions. In Wisconsin on Monday, President Biden will unveil the latest approach to student loan forgiveness.

Vanderbilt will soon cost $100,000 a year for some students. How did we get here?

by David Brancaccio and Nic Perez
Apr 8, 2024
While Vanderbilt offers merit aid and need-based financial aid, its high sticker cost says a lot about college affordability in the U.S.
The cost for some students at Vanderbilt University for the 2024-25 school year? North of $98,000.
BugsMeanee via Wikimedia Commons
About those "difficult conversations" in China

by Jennifer Pak

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reported that she’s been having frank discussions with officials in China about sanctions on its trade with Russia. Yellen also said that the U.S. will not accept cheap imports caused by China overproduction of, for instance, green energy products.

