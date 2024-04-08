When college costs $100,000 a year
At Vanderbilt University, some students could see a sticker price of nearly $100,000 for the upcoming school year.
Unpacking Biden's newest loan forgiveness plan
Blocked by courts on more sweeping plans to forgive student debt, the Joe Biden administration has been working on more limited versions. In Wisconsin on Monday, President Biden will unveil the latest approach to student loan forgiveness.
Vanderbilt will soon cost $100,000 a year for some students. How did we get here?
While Vanderbilt offers merit aid and need-based financial aid, its high sticker cost says a lot about college affordability in the U.S.
About those "difficult conversations" in China
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reported that she’s been having frank discussions with officials in China about sanctions on its trade with Russia. Yellen also said that the U.S. will not accept cheap imports caused by China overproduction of, for instance, green energy products.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC