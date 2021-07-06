What’s the Fed thinking?
There's another chance this week for investors to figure out what the Federal Reserve will do next when it comes to monetary policy and interest rates. The Fed will release the minutes from its June meeting on Wednesday. Plus, Hong Kong says it's trying to crack down on doxxing, but big tech companies argue new data privacy rules there threaten free expression. And, the latest from "Million Bazillion," Marketplace's podcast about money for kids and their families: Where did banks come from?
Segments From this episode
An explainer on the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
Hong Kong defends new data privacy laws as Big Tech voices dissent
The BBC's Katie Silver reports.
The history of banks
"Million Bazillion" host Jed Kim has more.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director