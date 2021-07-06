Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...London UnboundMake Me Smart Daily

What’s the Fed thinking?
Jul 6, 2021

What’s the Fed thinking?

There's another chance this week for investors to figure out what the Federal Reserve will do next when it comes to monetary policy and interest rates. The Fed will release the minutes from its June meeting on Wednesday. Plus, Hong Kong says it's trying to crack down on doxxing, but big tech companies argue new data privacy rules there threaten free expression. And, the latest from "Million Bazillion," Marketplace's podcast about money for kids and their families: Where did banks come from?

