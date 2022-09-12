Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

What does being an “elite” college really mean?
Sep 12, 2022

What does being an “elite” college really mean?

Many people lean on the U.S. News list of best colleges and universities to help make their school choice, but what goes into those rankings? Major credit card companies are going to start keeping track of gun store purchases. We check in on a Texas ruling that deals with employers, religious liberty, and HIV medication. 

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

