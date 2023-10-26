What does a new house speaker mean for government spending?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
We explore what new leadership means for spending bills to avoid a government shutdown, aid packages to Ukraine and Israel, and the farm bill.
Segments From this episode
Let's talk about the new speaker
At long last, the House of Representatives finally has a leader: Republican Mike Johnson of Louisiana. We hear about some of his ambitions and how he could shape the future of government spending.
Food insecurity climbed in 2022 as pandemic aid ended
Nearly 13% of U.S. families struggled to put food on the table that year, according to the USDA — 5 million more households than the year before.
Education in personal finance is on a tear — and there’s a payoff
There’s research that shows students who take financial education courses make smarter decisions about money.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC