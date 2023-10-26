Israel-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

What does a new house speaker mean for government spending?
Oct 26, 2023

What does a new house speaker mean for government spending?

Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
We explore what new leadership means for spending bills to avoid a government shutdown, aid packages to Ukraine and Israel, and the farm bill.

Segments From this episode

Let's talk about the new speaker

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

At long last, the House of Representatives finally has a leader: Republican Mike Johnson of Louisiana. We hear about some of his ambitions and how he could shape the future of government spending.

Food insecurity climbed in 2022 as pandemic aid ended

by Kimberly Adams
Oct 26, 2023
Nearly 13% of U.S. families struggled to put food on the table that year, according to the USDA — 5 million more households than the year before.
Nearly 5 million more households experienced food insecurity in 2022 than the year before. Above, a halal food distribution drive in Brooklyn.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Education in personal finance is on a tear — and there's a payoff

by Stephanie Hughes
Oct 26, 2023
There's research that shows students who take financial education courses make smarter decisions about money.
Econ and personal finance teacher Sharon Paul stands next to a poster in her classroom showing different notes of currency.
Stephanie Hughes/Marketplace
Music from the episode

Pulaski Skyway Clutch

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

