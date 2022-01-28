Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
What chip shortage? Apple puts up record numbers for sales and profits.
Jan 28, 2022

What chip shortage? Apple puts up record numbers for sales and profits.

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also today: The latest poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation details concerns American have about omicron, vaccination, and the economy. Global food prices are at their highest point in 10 years, and the BBC reports on how Asia is handling the impact.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:26 AM PST
7:37
2:19 AM PST
7:53
2:54 AM PST
1:50
5:45 PM PST
15:12
4:15 PM PST
27:00
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
In conflict over Ukraine, Putin wields natural gas as a strategic weapon
In conflict over Ukraine, Putin wields natural gas as a strategic weapon
As more people seek recreation outdoors, backcountry rescues are on the rise
As more people seek recreation outdoors, backcountry rescues are on the rise
Labor Department outlines unlawful imbalance in coverage between mental, physical care services
Labor Department outlines unlawful imbalance in coverage between mental, physical care services
The statistic Fed Chair Powell uses to keep an eye out for wage inflation
The statistic Fed Chair Powell uses to keep an eye out for wage inflation