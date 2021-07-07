What can the antibiotics industry learn from COVID?
And, specifically, how the U.S. government responded to COVID with Operation Warp Speed. The antibiotics industry needs revitalizing, and some solutions may lie in how the U.S. approached vaccine and therapeutics development during the pandemic. Plus, the force was not with Microsoft. The Department of Defense has canceled its contract with the technology company and instead will pursue a deal with multiple cloud providers.
Pentagon cancels cloud-computing contract with Microsoft
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
The antibiotics industry is in trouble. Operation Warp Speed may hold some solutions.
The antibiotics sector needs a revitalizing shot. The U.S. government's response to COVID may hold some answers.
