What Bossier City in Louisiana can tell us about the rise of energy prices
Also today: Drew Matus of MetLife Investment Management helps us interpret the retail numbers from the Department of Commerce. An Ohio public employee pension fund is suing Meta, the parent company of Facebook. The fund claims Meta misled the public about the potential harmful effects of Facebook and Instagram.
Companies aim to capitalize on the spike in natural gas prices
Marketplace's Andy Uhler gives us the lay of the land from northwest Louisiana.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director