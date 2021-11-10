Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Quitting TimeMake Me Smart Daily

What a real (or fake) Warhol sketch tells us about the idea of artistic authenticity
Nov 10, 2021

Also today: The electric vehicle maker Rivian makes its debut on the Nasdaq. The BBC reports from the COP26 climate conference regarding a draft agreement from the United Nations.

Segments From this episode

Would you take a 1 in 1,000 chance to own a real Warhol drawing?

by David Brancaccio and Daniel Shin
Nov 10, 2021
Art critic and Andy Warhol biographer Blake Gopnik discusses MSCHF's latest project, which involves an early Warhol piece.
Visitors look at drawings by Andy Warhol at the Villa Schoeningen in Potsdam near Berlin, Germany.
Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

