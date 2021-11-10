What a real (or fake) Warhol sketch tells us about the idea of artistic authenticity
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also today: The electric vehicle maker Rivian makes its debut on the Nasdaq. The BBC reports from the COP26 climate conference regarding a draft agreement from the United Nations.
Segments From this episode
Would you take a 1 in 1,000 chance to own a real Warhol drawing?
Art critic and Andy Warhol biographer Blake Gopnik discusses MSCHF's latest project, which involves an early Warhol piece.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director