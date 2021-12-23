Welcome to gig worker life. Meet your boss, the algorithm. It says you’re fired.
Also today: We look into how President Biden's pause on federal student loan payments for another three months could affect borrowers.
Segments From this episode
Gig workers pay a human price for being managed by algorithms
From erroneous terminations to racially biased facial recognition tech, what happens when the robot gets it wrong?
What might the extended pause on federal student loan repayment mean for borrowers?
The Biden administration says there are more than 40 million people with outstanding student loan debt.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director