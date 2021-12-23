Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Welcome to gig worker life. Meet your boss, the algorithm. It says you’re fired.
Dec 23, 2021

Welcome to gig worker life. Meet your boss, the algorithm. It says you’re fired.

Also today: We look into how President Biden's pause on federal student loan payments for another three months could affect borrowers.

Segments From this episode

Econ Extra Credit with David Brancaccio

Gig workers pay a human price for being managed by algorithms

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Dec 23, 2021
From erroneous terminations to racially biased facial recognition tech, what happens when the robot gets it wrong?
From erroneous terminations to racially biased facial recognition software, a new report from the nonprofit advocacy group Worker Info Exchange details the hidden issues with popular gig economy apps.
Adam Berry/Getty Images
What might the extended pause on federal student loan repayment mean for borrowers?

by Samantha Fields
Dec 23, 2021
The Biden administration says there are more than 40 million people with outstanding student loan debt.
On average, students who took out loans repay around $400 a month.
zimmytws via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

