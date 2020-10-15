Oct 15, 2020
Weekly jobless claims are going in the wrong direction
Plus, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he will keep negotiating with Democrats to reach a deal on more pandemic relief. And, is the economy rigged to the benefit of others? We asked people nationwide and the poll results are in.
Weekly jobless claims remain elevated, tick up to 898,000
"It's a gut punch to think this late after the initial crisis that we're still seeing these kind of numbers and we have yet to hit the full effects of the second wave," said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton.
A loss of sleep, income and trust revealed in the latest Marketplace-Edison poll
Larry Rosin of Edison Research gives context on some of the surprising results in the latest Marketplace-Edison Research Poll.
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director