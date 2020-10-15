Economic Anxiety Index®Elections 2020Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

Weekly jobless claims are going in the wrong direction
Oct 15, 2020

Weekly jobless claims are going in the wrong direction

Plus, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he will keep negotiating with Democrats to reach a deal on more pandemic relief. And, is the economy rigged to the benefit of others? We asked people nationwide and the poll results are in.

Segments From this episode

Weekly jobless claims remain elevated, tick up to 898,000

"It's a gut punch to think this late after the initial crisis that we're still seeing these kind of numbers and we have yet to hit the full effects of the second wave," said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says a deal on coronavirus relief will be hard by the election, "but we're going to keep trying"

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Economic Anxiety Index®

A loss of sleep, income and trust revealed in the latest Marketplace-Edison poll

by David Brancaccio and Daniel Shin
Oct 15, 2020
Larry Rosin of Edison Research gives context on some of the surprising results in the latest Marketplace-Edison Research Poll.
The Marketplace-Edison poll found that 30% of those who said that they have or will vote for Trump are not at all worried about COVID-19. Above, visitors in New Orleans walk past face mask signs along Decatur Street in July.
Sean Gardner/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Power - Instrumental Nicholas Britell

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
