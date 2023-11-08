“We cannot trust them with our children,” says former Meta safety engineer
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
A former safety engineer at Facebook parent company Meta tesifies, "We cannot trust them with our children," citing in adequate options for addressing harmful material. Plus, a look ahead at this weekend's Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in San Francisco, stocks rally on hopes of no more interest rate hikes, and new legislation looks to boost Americans' retirement security.
Segments From this episode
The latest push for a national retirement savings system
A new bill follows up on recent bipartisan legislation to expand access to retirement savings.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC