Israel-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
“We cannot trust them with our children,” says former Meta safety engineer
Nov 8, 2023

“We cannot trust them with our children,” says former Meta safety engineer

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Thai Liang Lim / Getty Images
A former safety engineer at Facebook parent company Meta tesifies, "We cannot trust them with our children," citing in adequate options for addressing harmful material. Plus, a look ahead at this weekend's Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in San Francisco, stocks rally on hopes of no more interest rate hikes, and new legislation looks to boost Americans' retirement security.

Segments From this episode

The latest push for a national retirement savings system

by David Brancaccio , Chris Farrell and Alex Schroeder
Nov 8, 2023
A new bill follows up on recent bipartisan legislation to expand access to retirement savings.
A new bill in Congress, the Retirement Savings for Americans Act, would boost retirement security for low- and moderate-income workers.
Mark Makela/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:37 AM PST
8:31
3:00 AM PST
33:38
2:14 AM PST
8:53
6:28 PM PST
24:27
4:13 PM PST
27:13
Nov 7, 2023
1:20
Nov 3, 2023
18:05
Campus labor activism spreads to undergrads
Campus labor activism spreads to undergrads
Econ teachers want you to know that economics is all about decision making
Econ teachers want you to know that economics is all about decision making
Do the latest job numbers point to a coming recession?
Do the latest job numbers point to a coming recession?
End to some pandemic-era child care subsidies could make hiring harder
End to some pandemic-era child care subsidies could make hiring harder