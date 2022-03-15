Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

War, COVID and politics send global markets sliding
Mar 15, 2022

From the BBC World Service: European stocks fell in early trading, following a sharp sell-off across Asian markets. Chinese investors are worried by the impact of further full-city COVID-19 lockdowns, a regulatory crackdown on tech companies and what approach Beijing takes to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Plus, fresh European Union sanctions against Russia target the luxury goods, energy and defense sectors. And, as Poland welcomes Ukrainian refugees, some border towns are calling for more resources.

