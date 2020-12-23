Walmart pharmacies and opioid addiction

Investors are looking past new uncertainty about COVID relief and the checks that come with it

That uncertainty mainly comes from President Donald Trump's criticisms of Congress' deal and his demands for more money for relief checks. But markets are mostly unfazed. Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities at Aviva Investors, said "it seems like the markets are definitely looking into 2021 and just thinking that everything is going to be better than it was in 2020." The relief, when it comes, and vaccinations have many counting on "that return to normalcy and a reboot of the economy," Schmidt said.