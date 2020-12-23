How We SurviveCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Walmart pharmacies and opioid addiction
Dec 23, 2020

Walmart pharmacies and opioid addiction

A new DOJ lawsuit asks how responsible big pharmacy chains are for the opioid epidemic. Plus, investors appear to be looking past the potential for COVID relief delays. And, this holiday season, an increase in movies with LGBTQ storylines.

Segments From this episode

DOJ sues Walmart over alleged role in fueling opioid crisis

Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Investors are looking past new uncertainty about COVID relief and the checks that come with it

That uncertainty mainly comes from President Donald Trump's criticisms of Congress' deal and his demands for more money for relief checks. But markets are mostly unfazed. Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities at Aviva Investors, said "it seems like the markets are definitely looking into 2021 and just thinking that everything is going to be better than it was in 2020." The relief, when it comes, and vaccinations have many counting on "that return to normalcy and a reboot of the economy," Schmidt said.
New this season: Traditional holiday movies with LGBTQ storylines

by Jasmine Garsd
Dec 23, 2020
Lifetime, Hallmark and Hulu are all streaming holiday movies featuring same-sex love stories.
Music from the episode

The Trip Still Corners

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
