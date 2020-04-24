COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Venezuelans break lockdown amid food and fuel shortages
Apr 24, 2020

Venezuelans break lockdown amid food and fuel shortages

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The collapse in global oil prices is adding to the stress on Venezuela's fragile economy. What does the plunge mean for other oil-producing countries? COVID-19 restrictions take a toll on Ramadan preparations in Egypt.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
Get the latest

Our daily newsletter unpacks what’s happening in the COVID-19 economy and what it means for you.

Subscribe