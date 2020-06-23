Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyThe Internet is Everything

New U.S. visa rules lock out foreign workers
Jun 23, 2020

Around 70% of America's H-1B visas, now temporarily suspended, go to workers from India. Renault and Nissan face a U.K. lawsuit over emissions cheating claims. South Africa announces its first COVID-19 vaccine trial.

