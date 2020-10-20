If we won't see comprehensive coronavirus relief legislation before the election, will we see it before the end of the year?

David Kelly, chief global strategist at J.P. Morgan Funds, believes so. "All sides have been playing politics with this throughout the year," Kelly said. "But, once the election is over, and it's only two weeks away, then in the lame-duck session of Congress — if something has been passed by now, I think something will be passed, because nobody wants people going into the holiday season getting evicted in huge numbers or going broke. So I really think some package will pass Congress before the end of the year."