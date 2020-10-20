Oct 20, 2020
Why experts worry when people have no bank account at all
The deadline from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for pandemic relief legislation is here. When will we actually see aid? Plus, better access to banks for Americans in 2019. And, reevaluating the role of school police in Detroit.
Segments From this episode
U.S. households had better bank access in 2019, FDIC says. And then the pandemic happened.
A higher unemployment rate and economic turmoil means the number of unbanked households could rise again.
Detroit schools are reassessing the role of school police
After a summer of protests, the city has created a task force to reconsider the function and funding for its school police force.
