Unpacking the HR mistakes that flipped over the lives of some Amazon workers
Oct 26, 2021

Unpacking the HR mistakes that flipped over the lives of some Amazon workers

Also, Tesla has now become a trillion-dollar company after rental car company Hertz ordered up 100,000 Teslas to add to its fleet.

Segments From this episode

How HR mishaps left Amazon workers underpaid and out of jobs

by David Brancaccio , Rose Conlon and Meredith Garretson
Oct 26, 2021
Amazon workers lost pay and occasionally jobs due to mistakes by the company's employee leave system.
After Tara Jones, an Amazon warehouse employee in Oklahoma, reported money missing from her paycheck, an internal investigation revealed the problem had been going undetected for over a year.
Joseph Rushmore for The New York Times
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

