Unpacking the HR mistakes that flipped over the lives of some Amazon workers
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also, Tesla has now become a trillion-dollar company after rental car company Hertz ordered up 100,000 Teslas to add to its fleet.
Segments From this episode
How HR mishaps left Amazon workers underpaid and out of jobs
Amazon workers lost pay and occasionally jobs due to mistakes by the company's employee leave system.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director