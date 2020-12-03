Elections 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Could effective vaccine rollout speed up the U.K.’s economic recovery?
Dec 3, 2020

Could effective vaccine rollout speed up the U.K.’s economic recovery?

People in Britain could be immunized as soon as Monday. Also, a Chinese approach to delivering vaccines that require cold storage for Africa and the Middle East. And, delivery challenges this holiday season.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
