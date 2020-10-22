100,000 fewer Americans filed for first-time unemployment last week

The improvements we're seeing in jobless claims numbers are not enough to lift millions out of unemployment

That's according to Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton. While the number of initial jobless claims fell last week, that doesn't tell the whole story, Swonk said. "Pandemic unemployment claims, which are separate from initial unemployment, claims actually increased during the week and offset some of that improvement. We're still averaging more than a million claims a week, which is just staggeringly high."