Oct 22, 2020
100,000 fewer Americans filed for first-time unemployment last week
It's good news, but it's not the full picture when it comes to jobless aid. Plus, California theme parks may sue over not being able to reopen. And, inside the luxury short-term rental market.
The improvements we're seeing in jobless claims numbers are not enough to lift millions out of unemployment
That's according to Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton. While the number of initial jobless claims fell last week, that doesn't tell the whole story, Swonk said. "Pandemic unemployment claims, which are separate from initial unemployment, claims actually increased during the week and offset some of that improvement. We're still averaging more than a million claims a week, which is just staggeringly high."
California Attractions and Parks Association says theme parks in the state are exploring legal action because they haven’t been able to reopen
Marketplace's Erika Beras reports.
The luxury short-term rental market finds its niche
A market for people who are seeking select properties, and who are willing to pay the price. Concierge and helicopter service, anyone?
