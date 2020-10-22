Economic Anxiety Index®Elections 2020Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
100,000 fewer Americans filed for first-time unemployment last week
Oct 22, 2020

100,000 fewer Americans filed for first-time unemployment last week

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
It's good news, but it's not the full picture when it comes to jobless aid. Plus, California theme parks may sue over not being able to reopen. And, inside the luxury short-term rental market.

Segments From this episode

The improvements we're seeing in jobless claims numbers are not enough to lift millions out of unemployment

That's according to Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton. While the number of initial jobless claims fell last week, that doesn't tell the whole story, Swonk said. "Pandemic unemployment claims, which are separate from initial unemployment, claims actually increased during the week and offset some of that improvement. We're still averaging more than a million claims a week, which is just staggeringly high."
Listen Now
Share Now on:

California Attractions and Parks Association says theme parks in the state are exploring legal action because they haven’t been able to reopen

Marketplace's Erika Beras reports.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

The luxury short-term rental market finds its niche

by John Laurenson
Oct 22, 2020
A market for people who are seeking select properties, and who are willing to pay the price. Concierge and helicopter service, anyone?
The owner of the Fort du Petit, available for rent on Airbnb, walks in front of the 17th century military fortress in northwestern France.
Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Weird Fishes/ Arpeggi Radiohead

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Are businesses automating at a faster rate thanks to COVID-19?
COVID-19
Are businesses automating at a faster rate thanks to COVID-19?
New Baltimore development raises questions about what progress really means
New Baltimore development raises questions about what progress really means
"You work twice as hard to make half as much”
COVID-19
"You work twice as hard to make half as much”
Customers want it now, and some apps are catering to those desires
COVID-19
Customers want it now, and some apps are catering to those desires