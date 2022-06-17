Ukraine to be recommended for European Union candidate status

From the BBC World Service: Senior EU officials are expected to give their recommendation today to grant Ukraine candidate status for membership, but several economic hurdles still stand in the country's way. The World Trade Organization has held its first ministers' conference in five years, reaching agreements on patent waivers for COVID vaccines and fishing. And as French voters return to the polls this weekend for the second round of parliamentary elections, we visit a struggling farmer who has staved off bankruptcy by opening a cabaret show in his barn.