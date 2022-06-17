Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Ukraine to be recommended for European Union candidate status
Jun 17, 2022

From the BBC World Service: Senior EU officials are expected to give their recommendation today to grant Ukraine candidate status for membership, but several economic hurdles still stand in the country's way. The World Trade Organization has held its first ministers' conference in five years, reaching agreements on patent waivers for COVID vaccines and fishing. And as French voters return to the polls this weekend for the second round of parliamentary elections, we visit a struggling farmer who has staved off bankruptcy by opening a cabaret show in his barn.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director

