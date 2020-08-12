Economy: What Now?Unemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Lockdown has pushed the UK economy into its steepest recession ever
Aug 12, 2020

Lockdown has pushed the UK economy into its steepest recession ever

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Pandemic restrictions shuttered shops and halted factory and construction activity in the U.K. This contributed to the first British recession in 11 years. Plus, why, historically, more women have not been able to rise to the top of U.S. politics.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Transforming a blighted block into a community of Black women homeowners
Race and Economy
Transforming a blighted block into a community of Black women homeowners
Must workers choose between benefits and flexibility?
Workplace Culture
Must workers choose between benefits and flexibility?
Ads are there for a reason — to sell you stuff
Million Bazillion
Ads are there for a reason — to sell you stuff
Home schooling boosts back-to-school spending
Parenting in a Pandemic
Home schooling boosts back-to-school spending