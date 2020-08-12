Aug 12, 2020
Lockdown has pushed the UK economy into its steepest recession ever
Pandemic restrictions shuttered shops and halted factory and construction activity in the U.K. This contributed to the first British recession in 11 years. Plus, why, historically, more women have not been able to rise to the top of U.S. politics.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director