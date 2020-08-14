Economy: What Now?Unemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

How soon could the economies of Israel and UAE benefit from their peace deal?
Aug 14, 2020

How soon could the economies of Israel and UAE benefit from their peace deal?

Normalizing relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates could see a swift economic boost from a pick-up in trade and travel between the two countries. Factory workers in Belarus strike in solidarity with arrested demonstrators.

