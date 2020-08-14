Aug 14, 2020
How soon could the economies of Israel and UAE benefit from their peace deal?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Normalizing relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates could see a swift economic boost from a pick-up in trade and travel between the two countries. Factory workers in Belarus strike in solidarity with arrested demonstrators.
Subscribe on
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director