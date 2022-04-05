U.S. turns attention to Russia’s ability to make bond payments
The U.S. is ratcheting up the economic pressure on Russia by targeting its ability to make bond payments. So far, Russia has managed to avoid a default on sovereign debt. But, the Treasury Department has now started blocking Russia’s ability to access assets held at U.S. banks. Shipping costs rose to major heights during the pandemic, but they actually went down in March.
Segments From this episode
Having soared throughout the pandemic, the cost of shipping declined in March
From the shipping slowdown in China to the excess of inventory on hand, there are a number of likely reasons for the drop.
