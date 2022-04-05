Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
U.S. turns attention to Russia’s ability to make bond payments
Apr 5, 2022

U.S. turns attention to Russia’s ability to make bond payments

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The U.S. is ratcheting up the economic pressure on Russia by targeting its ability to make bond payments. So far, Russia has managed to avoid a default on sovereign debt. But, the Treasury Department has now started blocking Russia’s ability to access assets held at U.S. banks. Shipping costs rose to major heights during the pandemic, but they actually went down in March.

Segments From this episode

Having soared throughout the pandemic, the cost of shipping declined in March

by Justin Ho
Apr 5, 2022
From the shipping slowdown in China to the excess of inventory on hand, there are a number of likely reasons for the drop.
Above, shipping containers stacked at the Port of Los Angeles. Shipping slowdowns in China have eased traffic at some U.S. ports.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:29 AM PDT
8:19
2:17 AM PDT
8:51
7:44 AM PDT
1:50
5:53 PM PDT
14:31
3:55 PM PDT
28:38
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
U.S. added 431,000 jobs in March in sign of economic health
U.S. added 431,000 jobs in March in sign of economic health
Another cure for inflation? Making markets more competitive.
Economic Pulse
Another cure for inflation? Making markets more competitive.
Higher mortgage rates could make the housing supply problem worse
Higher mortgage rates could make the housing supply problem worse
Wages rise ... but prices rise more
Wages rise ... but prices rise more