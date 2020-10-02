Oct 2, 2020
Trump’s positive COVID test sends markets tumbling
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
There are a lot of unanswered questions here, including whether the president is showing any symptoms. Plus, troubling trends for women in the workforce during the pandemic. And, teachers crowdfund to get COVID supplies for classrooms.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
Financial markets take risk off the table and sell stocks with that news that Trump has tested positive for COVID
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
1 in 4 women are considering leaving the workforce, survey finds
Recent gains that women have made rising to senior management positions could be wiped out this year, the Lean In CEO says.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
SUBSCRIBE
Teachers turn to crowdfunding for pandemic supplies
In-person schooling? Remote learning? Either way, teachers say they need more supplies.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
SUBSCRIBE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Cheers to our Investors!
Thank you for your generous support!