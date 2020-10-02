Elections 2020Race and EconomyMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

Trump’s positive COVID test sends markets tumbling
Oct 2, 2020

Trump's positive COVID test sends markets tumbling

There are a lot of unanswered questions here, including whether the president is showing any symptoms. Plus, troubling trends for women in the workforce during the pandemic. And, teachers crowdfund to get COVID supplies for classrooms.

Financial markets take risk off the table and sell stocks with that news that Trump has tested positive for COVID

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
1 in 4 women are considering leaving the workforce, survey finds

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Oct 2, 2020
Recent gains that women have made rising to senior management positions could be wiped out this year, the Lean In CEO says.
Brothers91/Getty Images
COVID-19

Teachers turn to crowdfunding for pandemic supplies

by DJ Cashmere
Oct 2, 2020
In-person schooling? Remote learning? Either way, teachers say they need more supplies.
Teachers need supplies for remote learning: headphones, laptops, tablets, cameras. They also need safety equipment for in-person learning: air purifiers, face masks, hand sanitizer, and thermometers.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
