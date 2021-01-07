UnworkableCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

ABOUT SHOW
The social media president can’t tweet right now
Jan 7, 2021

Twitter and Facebook temporarily suspended President Donald Trump's accounts. Also, global stock markets rise despite violence and chaos in Washington, D.C. And Japan's latest state of emergency over COVID-19.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
