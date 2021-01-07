Jan 7, 2021
The social media president can’t tweet right now
Twitter and Facebook temporarily suspended President Donald Trump's accounts. Also, global stock markets rise despite violence and chaos in Washington, D.C. And Japan's latest state of emergency over COVID-19.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director